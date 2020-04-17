Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS opened at $69.44 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

In other news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

