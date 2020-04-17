Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,239 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $5,239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.