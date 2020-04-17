Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,062,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $306.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $309.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra increased their target price on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.35.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total transaction of $162,340.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $1,893,319.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,871 shares of company stock worth $25,714,553. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

