Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 33,733 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Eastman Chemical comprises 0.9% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

