Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,311,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $56.95 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Empowered Funds LLC Sells 720 Shares of Insulet Co.
Empowered Funds LLC Sells 720 Shares of Insulet Co.
Lam Research Co. Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC
Lam Research Co. Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC
Apollo Global Management LLC Stock Position Decreased by Empowered Funds LLC
Apollo Global Management LLC Stock Position Decreased by Empowered Funds LLC
Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings Inc
Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings Inc
Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc
Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc
28,764 Shares in PVH Corp Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC
28,764 Shares in PVH Corp Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report