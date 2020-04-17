Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,311,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $56.95 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

