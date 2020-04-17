Empowered Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International comprises 0.9% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,818,000 after purchasing an additional 125,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $74,394,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Northcoast Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.