Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 723 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Acuity Brands comprises approximately 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $1,170,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 69,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,058,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $65,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $147.44. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.