Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $145.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average is $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.60.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

