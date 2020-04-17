Empowered Funds LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $87,970,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,534,000 after purchasing an additional 164,749 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $82.70 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

