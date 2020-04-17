Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,387 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF makes up 6.2% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,398,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 1,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 82,280 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of BATS IVAL opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

