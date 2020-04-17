Elite Wealth Management Inc. Invests $539,000 in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Seattle Genetics comprises 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,579. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $133.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -136.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $133.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

