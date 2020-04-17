Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.38.

NFLX stock opened at $439.17 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 106.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

