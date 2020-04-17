Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 2,162.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $145.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. TheStreet lowered Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

