Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Stock Holdings Cut by Empowered Funds LLC

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,917 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF comprises about 4.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,969,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QVAL opened at $18.79 on Friday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0719 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

