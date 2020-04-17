Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,354 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.97.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $73.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

