Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 161.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,186 shares during the period. Brunswick makes up 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BC. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

NYSE BC opened at $35.71 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.