Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $109.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $147.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TARO. Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.