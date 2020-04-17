Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.00.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $377.31 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $384.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

