Empirical Finance LLC Sells 12,045 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,441,000 after buying an additional 556,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

