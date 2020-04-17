Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUBY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,167,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,662 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,353,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 38,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,805,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,789,321.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $18.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

