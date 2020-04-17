Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,240 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in NCR were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in NCR by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in NCR by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 27,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,152,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in NCR by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in NCR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 263,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NCR opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.