Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 251 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,958,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,971,000 after purchasing an additional 201,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after buying an additional 1,622,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $274.55 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

