Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 215 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $604,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $91,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $69,856,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $60,285,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $59,522,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.