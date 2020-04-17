Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

