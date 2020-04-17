Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 35,961 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,961 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $40,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $81.86 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.