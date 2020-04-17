Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $431,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.