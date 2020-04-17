American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,818,000 after acquiring an additional 435,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $251.78 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43. The stock has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.69 and a 200 day moving average of $226.55.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

