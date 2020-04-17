Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

