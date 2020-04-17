Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX opened at $261.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.50 and its 200-day moving average is $254.04. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

