Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 91,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

