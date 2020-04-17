Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,063,000 after buying an additional 1,300,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,949,000 after acquiring an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,744,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,217,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,452 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

