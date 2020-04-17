Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 823 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,214,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,445,000 after acquiring an additional 197,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after acquiring an additional 183,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,232,000 after acquiring an additional 197,370 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

RTN opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.29.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.