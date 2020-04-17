Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 581 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Synopsys by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $151.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,624 shares of company stock valued at $39,474,720. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

