Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Stephens decreased their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

