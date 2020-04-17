Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,159,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,042,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

