Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $1.33 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Valero Energy comprises 1.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,653,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

