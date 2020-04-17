Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Trading 3.6% Higher

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $193.67 and last traded at $199.74, 24,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 481,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Get Masimo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.85 and a 200 day moving average of $162.63.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 83,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $16,582,303.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,819 shares in the company, valued at $54,249,636.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $706,835.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,420.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,172 shares of company stock valued at $60,589,113 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 15.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 98.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.9% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.