Corbenic Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.3% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

NYSE MRK opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

