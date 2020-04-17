City Holding Co. Sells 1,316 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

