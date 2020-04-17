City Holding Co. Purchases 2,533 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

City Holding Co. increased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $81,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $99,241,000 after acquiring an additional 940,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after acquiring an additional 847,313 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.59.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

