City Holding Co. Buys 70 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,263.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,205.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,315.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.