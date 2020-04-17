Bailard Inc. Sells 1,687 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Paypal by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,796 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.07.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.