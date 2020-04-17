Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

NYSE:BAC opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

