Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

