Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.