Arden Trust Co Sells 15,254 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,061,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,926 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $111.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

