Arden Trust Co Lowers Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Shares of MDT opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.50. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

