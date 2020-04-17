Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after buying an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

