Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,757 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $199.85 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.20. The stock has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura increased their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.