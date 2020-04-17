Arden Trust Co Buys 313 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

